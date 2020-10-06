The Chiefs Beating The Patriots Draws Huge TV Ratings On CBS

A ton of people tuned in Monday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10.
According to ShowBuzzDaily, the game on CBS peaked with an average number of viewers at a little more than 14 million. The game was played Monday night on CBS after getting postponed a day after Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
For a quick comparison, the numbers from this game easily crushed every game of the NBA Finals, which continue to spiral downward and hit record lows.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve ragged on the NFL’s ratings a decent amount this season because they haven’t always been pretty, but the numbers last night were popping.
More than anything, a lot of people probably felt like they were getting extra football because the game was delayed.
View this post on Instagram
Instead of the Patriots/Chiefs being played during a big Sunday slate, it stood with just “Monday Night Football.”
That means viewers didn’t really have options, and it was a bit of a treat because we don’t usually get two Monday night games.
View this post on Instagram
These monster numbers might actually encourage the NFL to schedule more double-headers on Monday nights going forward if people are this interested. Hopefully, the league keeps crushing it going forward.