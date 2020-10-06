The Chiefs Beating The Patriots Draws Huge TV Ratings On CBS

A ton of people tuned in Monday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the game on CBS peaked with an average number of viewers at a little more than 14 million. The game was played Monday night on CBS after getting postponed a day after Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For a quick comparison, the numbers from this game easily crushed every game of the NBA Finals, which continue to spiral downward and hit record lows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Oct 5, 2020 at 6:52pm PDT

I’ve ragged on the NFL’s ratings a decent amount this season because they haven’t always been pretty, but the numbers last night were popping.

More than anything, a lot of people probably felt like they were getting extra football because the game was delayed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Oct 5, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT

Instead of the Patriots/Chiefs being played during a big Sunday slate, it stood with just “Monday Night Football.”

That means viewers didn’t really have options, and it was a bit of a treat because we don’t usually get two Monday night games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Oct 5, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

These monster numbers might actually encourage the NFL to schedule more double-headers on Monday nights going forward if people are this interested. Hopefully, the league keeps crushing it going forward.