Celebrities React To President Donald Trump’s Positive Coronavirus Update

Celebrities did not react well to President Donald Trump’s health update Monday as he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump tweeted a message to the American public after the decision to move him back to the White House was made.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Celebrities took issue with the phrase “don’t be afraid of Covid” and took to Twitter to voice their concern.

Idiot super spreader the best medical care in the world tells millions with virus, and the relatives of over 200,000 dead victims: dont be afraid of covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. https://t.co/r1niLAfxLK — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 5, 2020

Actor Chris Evans pointed out that Trump had been receiving “round-the-clock care” from the “best doctors” with the “best drugs.”

“Don’t be afraid of Covid?!” Evans tweeted in response to Trump’s tweet. “You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you.” (RELATED: Here’s How Celebrities Are Reacting To President Trump’s Positive COVID-19 Test)

Actress Mandy Moore called Trump “the cruelest” after pointing out that 210,000 people had died from coronavirus to date.

Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout https://t.co/QhM47Pa3lx — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 5, 2020

“The House Bunny” star Colin Hanks referred to Trump as an “idiot super spreader” in his response.

Josh Gad, who recently starred in “Murder On The Orient Express” pointed out Trump’s access to “state of the art” medical help in his tweet.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” America! With a helicopter at your disposal and access to treatments only a President can get, you too will get though this just fine in time to get back to your state of the art in-house medical facility with 24 hour care and the best doctors around! https://t.co/PKkhl3qZHu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2020

Bette Midler suggested the president was high on steroids when he tweeted the message to the American public.

“#IdiotInChief just tweeted that ‘I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!’ TELL THAT TO THE DEAD!” Midler wrote. “Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said #ImHighAsAKite.'”

Actress Barbara Streisand called Trump’s comments a “stupid thing” to say.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid.“ How preposterous! 210,000 American people have lost their lives! Children have lost their parents. Mothers and fathers are gone! How dare he say such a stupid thing. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 5, 2020

Despite the backlash, Trump has maintained that he is feeling better.

“FEELING GREAT,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.