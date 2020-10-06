CNN Analyst Calls Donald Trump ‘A Biological Terrorist’

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa tweeted Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “a biological terrorist.”

Rangappa made her comments after Trump’s Monday return to the White House. The president announced early Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, where he remained through the weekend.

“To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House,” Rangappa tweeted before adding that she meant the comment “literally.” (RELATED: Americans Travel From Far And Wide To Set Up Shop At Walter Reed And Pray For Trump)

“Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism,” she wrote.

BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a “biological agent” and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism https://t.co/UcQwshbUS9 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020

Media pundits and reporters pointed out that Trump took off his mask upon arriving back, standing atop the White House balcony Monday. CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta dubbed Trump the “Coronavirus in Chief” while the network’s political correspondent Abby D. Phillips wrote that “Trump is basically filming a campaign commercial” outside of the White House while infected with COVID-19.