ESPN Predicts Wisconsin Will Have An Undefeated Regular Season, Badgers Have A Win Probability Of At Least 77.5% In Every Game

ESPN thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will be an undefeated football team at the end of the regular season.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Badgers are predicted to go 8-0 through the regular season, and have a win probability of at least 77.5% in every game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, every game is at least 81.5% outside of the road trip to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 1, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

The craziest part about ESPN’s FPI projection is that we’re still heavy favorites in every single game, despite the fact that Jack Coan suffered a foot injury.

Graham Mertz has slid in as the starting quarterback for the Badgers, and we’re not expected to slow down at all.

It’s truly a testament to Chryst’s coaching and the hype surrounding Mertz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Generally speaking, I like when the Badgers fly under the radar. We do our best work when we’re disrespected and nobody gives us the time of day.

That’s when we thrive. Whenever one expects us to be great, things don’t always work out. Look no further than 2018 for proof of that fact.

However, we’re never repeating the 2018 season. That much I can guarantee you. Buckle up, folks. We’re ready to show up and show out!