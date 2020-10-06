Facebook To Ban All QAnon Accounts

Facebook said Tuesday that it is banning all accounts associated with the far-right conspiracy group QAnon across all its platforms.

The social media platform had already banned certain accounts related to QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that claims a group a sex traffickers and pedophiles in the government are fighting President Donald Trump, according to Axios. The prior ban applied only to accounts that “demonstrated significant risks to public safety,” Axios reported. Facebook’s new ban applies to all accounts, including Instagram pages “even if they contain no violent content.” (RELATED: ‘QAnon Is A Dangerous Lunacy,’ Liz Cheney Says)

BREAKING: Facebook announced today it would ban QAnon accounts across all its platformshttps://t.co/nPTVH24Tum — Axios (@axios) October 6, 2020

“We’ve been vigilant in enforcing our policy and studying its impact on the platform but we’ve seen several issues that led to today’s update,” Facebook said in a statement.

“Additionally, QAnon messaging changes very quickly and we see networks of supporters build an audience with one message and then quickly pivot to another. We aim to combat this more effectively with this update that strengthens and expands our enforcement against the conspiracy theory movement,” the statement added.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after allegations that the platform has not not done enough to stop false rhetoric from fringe groups like QAnon, which the FBI has listed among groups that pose a domestic terror threat, Axios reported.