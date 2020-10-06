Federal Judge Extends Voter Registration Deadline In Arizona

A federal judge extended Arizona’s voter registration deadline Monday night by almost three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan extended the deadline to Oct. 23, siding with Mi Familia Vota and Arizona Coalition for Change, two groups that supported the suit. The decision was also a victory for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who urged the state to extend its original Oct. 5 deadline due to difficulties that arose from the pandemic, according to the Arizona Capitol Times (ACT).

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will not appeal recent court order extending voter registration deadline to Oct. 23. She urges Arizonans to update or register as soon as possible, as a further court ruling remains possible. See statement below. pic.twitter.com/r5kiBEOKM6 — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) October 6, 2020

The two organizations filed the suit last week, arguing that the pandemic had hindered their efforts to register voters across the state while simultaneously experiencing increased operating costs, the Associated Press reported. The organizations had largely suspended operations at the end of March due to the state’s stay-at-home order, and they reported registering over 90% fewer voters per week between March and mid-August, according to the ACT.

The suit was opposed by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, according to AP.

Arizona has emerged as one of the most critical battlegrounds in the country, with competitive races at the presidential and senatorial levels. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has held his single-digit lead over President Donald Trump in the state, while senatorial nominee Mark Kelly has consistently led GOP Sen. Martha McSally, according to FiveThirtyEight. (RELATED: Biden Pulls Ahead In Some Swing States While The Race Remains Close In Others)

While Logan gave Democrats a win Monday in Arizona, the Supreme Court gave Republicans a win in South Carolina, where GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing Jaime Harrison in a race that polls show is essentially tied.

The court reinstated a law that required absentee ballots to have a supplementary witness signature, overturning a previous decision by lower courts that said that the law interfered with citizens’ right to vote during a pandemic, The New York Times reported.

