Fight Breaks Out On Allegiant Airline Flight After Man Wearing Face Shield Refuses To Put On A Mask

A fight broke out between passengers of an Allegiant Airlines flight from Mesa, Arizona, to Provo, Utah, after a man refused to put a face mask on.

The altercation occurred Saturday after Rio James Honaker was asked to put on a face mask in addition to the face shield he was wearing, according to AZ Central. Rylie Lansford, a passenger on the plane, recorded the altercation and shared it on her social media.

WATCH:

“He has a face shield on so he doesn’t think he needs to wear an additional mask,” Lansford told the outlet. (RELATED: Man Charged After Pulling Gun On Walmart Shopper Who Asked Him To Put On A Face Mask)

Another passenger on the plane began arguing with the man as the flight attendants tried to escort the man off the plane for refusing to put on a face mask. After grabbing his belongings, Honaker reportedly elbowed the passenger in the head and accused the man of getting him kicked off the plane.

A physical fight ensued.

“While the passenger was being escorted off the plane, he had an altercation with another passenger. Law enforcement was called to assist,” Allegiant confirmed in a statement to the outlet.

Honaker is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.