Cyclist Geraint Thomas, Favored To Win Big Race, Trips Over Water Bottle In Road, Fractures Pelvis

Famous cyclist Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from a race he was favored to win after fracturing his pelvis.

Thomas rode over a water bottle during a start of one of the stages of the race, according to an article published Tuesday by The Guardian.

2020 you can just do one now????Thanks for all your well wishes though guys???????? pic.twitter.com/UTm0JKs1Uz — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) October 6, 2020



New scans taken Tuesday showed a “small undisplaced fracture in the lower part of the pelvis,” his team said, the Guardian reported. (RELATED: Trek Team Suspends Professional Cyclist After Pro-Trump Tweets)

“It’s so frustrating,” Thomas told the outlet. “I’d put so much work into this race. I did everything I could and feel like I was in just as good, if not better shape, than when I won the Tour. I was feeling really good. So for it just to end like this is gutting.”

“I was really up for starting today,” he added. “I woke up and wanted to start with the boys and at least help them go for stages over the next few days, but deep down I knew something wasn’t right, so we went to get these extra scans.”

This sucks for Thomas and if I were him, I’d be so angry over the water bottle. It shouldn’t have been there and if it hadn’t have rolled into his way, he might have won the race. Hopefully he can recover and win some races next year.