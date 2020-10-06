James White Talks About His Father, Says He Misses Getting The ‘Simple Texts He Would Send’

New England Patriots running back James White shared some emotional thoughts about his father after returning to the field.

White’s father Tyrone was killed in a car crash in September, and the former Wisconsin superstar played his first game Monday night since the tragedy against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

White told the media the following afterwards, according to the Boston Herald:

I miss getting the text he’d usually send me on Saturday nights, before games. Just simple texts he would send. They would help get me prepared for the games, and stuff. I kind of look back at the last text I got, the Saturday before the Seahawks game. And reminisce on that…He meant everything for me. He pushed me…he just always wanted me to do the right thing and push me to be the best I could be.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with White and his entire family. Death is never easy, and it’s substantially harder when it happens in such a tragic situation.

He was preparing for an NFL game in September and his world was shattered by the horrific news.

I can’t even imagine the kind of pain he must have felt in the immediate aftermath and the pain he’s still feeling.

Hopefully, he’s using the Patriots as a tight community to help him through the grieving process. Returning to the football field should help him take a step forward.

He was clearly incredibly close to his dad, and that’s something that should be celebrated. You can’t put a price on great fathers.

Props to White for shooting it straight with the media about his father. It’s a tough time and our hearts go out to him.