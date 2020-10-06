Joe Biden Wary Of Second Presidential Debate After Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday he doesn’t think there should be a second presidential debate if President Donald Trump still has COVID-19.

“I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said while boarding a plane back to Delaware, according to the Associated Press.

Biden said he is “looking forward to being able to debate him” but that “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines,” per the same report. (RELATED: The Vice Presidential Debate May Be More Important Than The 1st Presidential Debate)

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Trump shouldn’t come to Miami for the debate if he’s still positive for the virus, according to POLITICO.

“I don’t think it’s safe, not for him and anybody else, anywhere or anyone he interacts with,” Suarez said, per the article. “Remember, this thing is highly contagious. How many people are infected in his inner circle, in the White House, senators, et cetera?”

Trump tweeted Tuesday he was “looking forward to the debate,” noting “it will be great!”

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Biden’s comments come after Trump announced he tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon and was released Monday.