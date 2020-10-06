Joe Burrow Put The Game Ball From His 1st NFL Win Back Into The Ball Bag

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow pulled a great move with the ball from his first NFL win.

Burrow won his first NFL game this past weekend after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, and you could probably assume that he was pretty amped to keep the game ball as a momento. Well, you’d be wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It was a really good football, so I just threw it right back in with the other game balls so we don’t lose it. [W]e’re gonna use it for the game next week. You only get so may. You’ve got to keep them when you can,” Burrow told ProFootballTalk after the game.

You think Joe Burrow has time to focus on putting the ball from his first NFL win in a case and displaying it in his house?

You think he has time to celebrate? The LSU Heisman doesn’t have time to focus on anything other than the team that’s up next.

That’s what being a true football guy is all about.

I mean, this is borderline a psycho move, and I love it. Most people would be so juiced to keep the ball from their first NFL win.

Apparently, Burrow couldn’t care less. He just wants the ball in the bag so he can spin it down the road!

Never change, Joe! We’re loving the attitude and spirit.