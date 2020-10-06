Lane Kiffin Previews Playing Alabama, Says Being A Former Nick Saban Assistant Doesn’t Provide Any Advantage

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t think his experience with Nick Saban will provide much help Saturday against Alabama.

The Rebels and Crimson Tide will meet Saturday night, and it might be one of the most hyped games in the SEC this season. Kiffin will face his old boss, and the eyes of the SEC will be fixed on Oxford. However, the man leading the Rebels doesn’t think his time in Tuscaloosa will help much considering that Saban has never lost to a former assistant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“All these people say it’s an advantage because I worked with them.I don’t really understand that because he’s 20-0 against coaches that worked for him. So if working for him gives you an advantage, you’re not a very good gambler then because 20-0 is pretty strong record,” Kiffin explained Monday when discussing the matchup, according to AL.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 3, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

I couldn’t be more excited for Saturday. As an honorary fan of Mississippi football for the season, I’m all in on Saturday night against the Crimson Tide.

For reasons that I’m not sure any of us fully understand, everyone wants to see Kiffin upset Saban and the Tide.

If Kiffin gets the job done, the college football world on the internet is going to explode.

I firmly believe that … Lane Kiffin is going to be the first Saban disciple to be beat the GOAT.” Book it now, per @finebaum ???? pic.twitter.com/TgOoOT2sqS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 10, 2019

It’s truly a mind-boggling fact that Saban has never lost to an assistant. It’s just proof of his next-level dominance.

Will this weekend be the first time the six-time national champion falls? I have no idea, but I won’t miss a single snap from the game.

That much I can 100% promise you!

Tune in at 6:00 EST on ESPN to catch all the action.