Large Trump Sign Taken Down After Appearing Along Major Freeway In LA

(Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: KTLA 5)

A large Hollywood-like sign, with the letters that spelled out “TRUMP,” appeared Tuesday along a major freeway in Los Angeles and has since been taken down.

The large white letters, that appeared to be about 10 feet tall each, were put up on a hillside along the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda pass and created quite a stir for morning commuters in southern California, per KTLA. (RELATED: President Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized Again, This Time In Broad Daylight)

WATCH:

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, a call came in about 6:41 a.m. that referred to the large sign, supporting President Donald Trump, as a “traffic hazard.” The reporting party also expressed a concern that because the sign was in an area of dry brush it could start a fire, per the outlet. (RELATED: Guy Who Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star: I Did ‘A Real Good Act’ And Even Robert De Niro Has Praised Me)

According to the report:

The sign — which was on private property — has since been removed by crews because it created a traffic hazard, as motorists slowed down to take photos, according to Eric Menjivar of CalTrans.

KTLA pilot, Christina Pascucci also tweeted video of the Trump sign along the LA freeway before it was taken down.

At this time, authorities do not know who is responsible for placing the letters there and Menjivar also shared that it was unclear who owns the land.