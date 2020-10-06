Editorial

Las Vegas Raiders Players Fined For Not Wearing Masks During A Charity Event

Several Las Vegas Raiders players have been fined for not wearing a mask indoors during a charity event.

According to Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, multiple players were fined for not wearing a mask during a charity event thrown by Darren Waller during the coronavirus pandemic. Waller was fined $30,000, quarterback Derek Carr was fined $15,000 and several other players were also slapped with financial punishments. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t want to say this is an overreaction, but this seems a bit absurd. The NFL is now going to fine players if they’re indoors without a mask on?

It’s not like they were at the bar getting drunk with the boys. They were raising money for charity, and the players helped raise $300,000.

If the NFL is going to babysit players like this, then we’re all in for a world of hurt. This isn’t a dictatorship. This is America.

I’m not even some anti-mask fanatic. I’m all for wearing one when it’s necessary if it helps, but I’m not going to hammer NFL players for living life and helping to raise money for charity.

 

The NFL needs to take a deep breath and relax. Everyone supports being safe, but I’m not sure anyone supports this tyrannical rule.