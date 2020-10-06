Mattel Releases Susan B. Anthony Barbie Doll For Suffragette’s 200th Birthday

Mattel has created a Susan B. Anthony doll in honor of the women’s rights activist’s 200th birthday, numerous sources reported.

The limited edition doll is dressed in a floor-length black dress accented with lace, representing the fashion of her era, and also wearing spectacles. The doll also marks a century since the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote, ABC 6 reported.

Anthony, along with another suffragette, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, fought for women’s right for over 50 years, traveling the country giving speeches demanding women be given the right to vote, according to Women’s History. Anthony was arrested for voting in 1872, and spent the following years leading protests and giving speeches advocating for the right to vote. She died in 1906, 14 years before women were given the right to vote with the passage of the 19th amendment in 1920. (RELATED: ‘I Think There’s An Awakening’: Senior Policy Analyst Talks Women’s Suffrage And Black Voters)

“You can almost hear her speak, ‘Yes, your honor, I have many things to say.’ She is still telling us to get ‘a citizen’s right to vote,'” Susan B. Anthony biographer Ann Gordon said in a release according to CBS 6.

The doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series and is for sale at $29.99.