Patrick Mahomes Gets Away With Horrible Incomplete Pass Call Against The Patriots

Patriots, Chiefs Incomplete Pass (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1313269770838585349)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Kansas City Chiefs got away with one of the worst calls in the history of football during a Monday night win over the Patriots.

Late in the second quarter of the game between the Chiefs and Patriots, Mahomes was taken to the ground under pressure and lost the ball. It was quickly controlled by the Patriots, and couldn’t have been a clearer turnover. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, the refs gifted the Chiefs with an incomplete pass call! Watch the absurd call below.

How the hell did the refs blow that call? That’s without a doubt one of the worst calls in the history of football.

What more would the refs need to see in order to call it a turnover?

Here’s another angle for you to all take a look at. Mahomes literally tosses the ball straight to the Patriots.

It’s not that it was even a fumble. It very well could have been an interception!

However, the Chiefs didn’t allow anyone the time to review the play, and rushed out their special teams to punt the ball.

What a disgraceful moment for the NFL. That will forever be remembered as one of the worst calls in the history of the game.