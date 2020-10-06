Patrick Mahomes Gets Away With Horrible Incomplete Pass Call Against The Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs got away with one of the worst calls in the history of football during a Monday night win over the Patriots.

Late in the second quarter of the game between the Chiefs and Patriots, Mahomes was taken to the ground under pressure and lost the ball. It was quickly controlled by the Patriots, and couldn’t have been a clearer turnover. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, the refs gifted the Chiefs with an incomplete pass call! Watch the absurd call below.

This should be a fumble or even a #Patriots INT. There should’ve been no whistle. Instead, it’s ruled…. a sack. pic.twitter.com/U3HM0SYa0x — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2020

How the hell did the refs blow that call? That’s without a doubt one of the worst calls in the history of football.

What more would the refs need to see in order to call it a turnover?

Here’s another angle for you to all take a look at. Mahomes literally tosses the ball straight to the Patriots.

It’s not that it was even a fumble. It very well could have been an interception!

imagine this not being a turnover

imagine blowing this play dead

imagine allowing the Chiefs to punt the ball UTTER GARBAGE pic.twitter.com/2ops0ucabm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 6, 2020

However, the Chiefs didn’t allow anyone the time to review the play, and rushed out their special teams to punt the ball.

The Chiefs getting the special teams unit together and punting before the Patriots realized what was happening pic.twitter.com/qjtdN5wY7H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2020

What a disgraceful moment for the NFL. That will forever be remembered as one of the worst calls in the history of the game.