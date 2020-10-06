‘Unwilling To Crush The Virus’ — Pelosi Slams Trump For Rejecting COVID-19 Stimulus Deal Before Election

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed President Donald Trump for ceasing negotiations Tuesday on a coronavirus stimulus package until after the election, saying the White House does not want to defeat the virus.

“Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check,” Pelosi said in the press release.

Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he is ordering his representatives to postpone the coronavirus stimulus negotiations with Pelosi until after the election.

“At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard working families,” Pelosi continued. “Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray,” she added.

Just hours before Pelosi’s press release, Trump sent out tweets after a phone call about the latest stimulus negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. (RELATED: Trump Orders Mnuchin, Meadows And GOP Leadership To Stop Negotiating Coronavirus Stimulus Until After The Election)

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “She is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request.”