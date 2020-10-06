POLL: Trump And Biden Are Tied In Florida

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are tied in the swing state of Florida, a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll found.

The two candidates are tied 45-45, with 6% of voters saying they are undecided and the remaining 4% supporting third party candidates or not saying who they are supporting. The poll also found that 48% of voters said they approved of the president’s performance and 47% said that they disapproved. (RELATED: Poll Finds Strong Cuban Support For Trump In Critical Florida County)

42% of likely Florida voters said that Trump’s coronavirus response was “good” or “excellent,” and 13% said that his response was “fair,” the poll, which was conducted mostly after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, found. 45% said that the president’s virus response was “poor.”

The poll was also conducted after President Trump’s announcement that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 49% of Florida voters said that they supported having a Senate vote on Barrett’s nomination, while 44% opposed holding a vote.

The top issue for voters is “bringing the country together,” according to the poll. More people prioritized the economy as their top issue over the coronavirus pandemic. For voters who prioritized the economy, they overwhelmingly supported Trump, while those who prioritized coronavirus overwhelmingly supported Biden.

Some parts of the poll were less favorable for Trump; 41% of voters believed that Biden won the first presidential debate, and just 24% said that they believed Trump won. 54% of voters said that the country is on the wrong track, the poll found.

The poll was conducted between October 1 and October 4. It asked 500 likely Florida voters about their voting preferences with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.