Restaurant Goers In CA Told To Wear Mask ‘In Between Bites’ By Governor’s Office

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office sent out a tweet urging restaurant goers in the state to wear a face mask “in between bites.”

"Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?" the post read from Newsom's office. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

“Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites,” the tweet added. “Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpread.http://covid19.ca.gov.”

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

The tweet included three pictures to help get the point across. One showed a person sitting down looking at a menu while wearing a mask. The second showed the person eating food without a mask on. And in the final bubble a person has the mask on again while putting a napkin on their lap.

Above the pictures a message read, "COVID-19 Dinner Tip 1, Minimize the number of times you take your mask off."

On the state’s website, in a section about preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it suggested people should wear a mask or face covering whenever they are around someone they don’t live with, which included at “any indoor public space,” “when getting health care,” and even “outdoors” if it’s not possible to “stay 6 feet away from others.”

Limited indoor dining has resumed in several counties in the state, with San Francisco being allowed to have at least 25% capacity for indoor dining as of just last week.