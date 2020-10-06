Rihanna Apologizes For Using Song With Sacred Muslim Hadith In Lingerie Fashion Show

Musician Rihanna apologized Tuesday for using a song that contained a Muslim hadith during her Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna was criticized for the song choice by fans and thanked the Muslim community for point out the “huge oversight” in the music.

“I would like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show,” Rihanna wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.” (RELATED: Jay-Z, Rihanna Donating $1 Million Each To Coronavirus Relief Efforts)

“We understand that we have hurt many of our muslim brothers and sisters, and i’m incredibly disheartened by this!” Rihanna continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

The Hadith are used as a guide for Muslims in their everyday life, according to WhyIslam.org. Without the Hadith, which is a collection of sayings by the Prophet Muhammad, the Quran loses its context, the website explained.