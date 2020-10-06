Antifa Supporter Sarah Iannarone Leading In Portland Mayor Race, Poll Shows

Antifa supporter Sarah Iannarone is now leading the Portland mayoral race, according to a new poll.

Iannarone leads incumbent Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler 41% to 30%, according to a poll commissioned by the Portland Business Alliance, local paper Willamette Week reported on Monday. Her lead is well outside the poll’s four-percentage-point margin of error.

The poll found that 16% of voters plan to support a write-in candidate and an additional 13% of voters remain undecided.

Iannarone’s lead is a stark departure from the results of the first round of voting in May, when Wheeler won just under 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff between the two candidates. Wheeler’s popularity in the city has since plummeted.

Iannarone is an open supporter of Antifa, a decentralized, far-left movement whose adherents have unleashed violence in cities across America.

“To those who say Antifa are violent thugs: I am not a violent thug and I am Antifa,” Iannarone wrote in a January 2019 tweet.

“I am Antifa because the Red Hats are coming after brown & black people, after Jews, after queer & trans people, and more. They are coming after our democracy,” she continued.

Iannarone’s campaign manager, a left-wing activist named Gregory McKelvey, led protesters in shutting down a Portland highway following after the 2016 election, the Willamette Week reported.

Iannarone has expressed support for the nightly unrest in the city, which has often devolved into riots. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Linked To 91% Of Riots Over Three Months, Study Finds)

“My daughter was in the streets last night driven by anti-racist conviction. She is not an agitator nor an opportunist and she should not fear for her safety at the hands of Portland police,” she wrote in a May 31 tweet.

“Protests will continue in our city and across the country until our leaders address the problems racism, police brutality, and white supremacy undergirding our society,” she added in an accompanying statement.

“We need to understand these protests are part of a healthy democracy. Peaceful protests, in my opinion, might not necessarily be moving the conversation forward,” she told local news station KGW8 in an Aug. 7 interview. Her campaign later issued a follow-up statement saying the candidate does “not condone” criminal activity.

Iannarone’s platform includes a “Housing for All” plank, as well as declaring a “climate emergency” and also diverting funding from the city’s police department into social services.

Her campaign didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment for this article.

