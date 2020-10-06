Setting Up Shop Online? Here’s Why You Should Opt For A .STORE Domain

When it comes to making a name for your business online, it’s all about what people are seeing on the screens in front of them. While digital ads can also bring attention to your site, underestimating the power of your domain name and Google search visibility can be detrimental to your store’s success. After all, first impressions are everything, right?

When a potential customer sees your web address, they should automatically know they’re in the right place — and that everything’s safe and secure. This starts with an authoritative, trusted domain name. While .com, .org, and .net are the more popular domain extensions these days, there’s another tier of domain extensions known as new top-level domains, or nTLDs. But what’s different is that they let online users know, right away, that they are on a site geared toward a specific community or industry.

If you’re looking to get more traffic to your online store, using an nTLD designed for businesses or startups can be incredibly powerful, which is why online stores are turning to .STORE Domains to house their landing pages. When internet users see the word “store”, they know immediately that they’re in the right place. And because of that tiny little detail, they are more likely to stay awhile.

Today, more and more people are turning to the internet to sell merchandise, promote businesses, and so much more. This remote form of work is incredibly freeing, allowing you to set your own schedule and earn money on your own terms. That’s why it’s so exciting that .STORE Domains give entrepreneurs like yourself a safe place to build your online business, whatever it may be, setting you up for successes from the get-go.

When using .STORE, you’ll become part of a large, successful family of startups and businesses. In fact, today, over 300,000 online stores are thriving with .store domains.

But opting for a .store domain will also do way more than provide you with a credible, dependable space for your online business to live. It’s also an incredible resource for business owners, full of valuable insight and advice pertaining to all kinds of e-commerce practices. From helpful website verbiage suggestions to how to build a site in today’s unique work-from-home climate, .STORE is full of tools designed to help you build a name for yourself online.

Still not sure if .STORE is what your online business needs? After reading what some real users are saying about it, you may change your tune.

“We opted for .STORE because we wanted to clearly distinguish our eCommerce site from our content site. and .Store helps in our organic search rankings.” – Bret Contreras

“I was thrilled to find the .STORE domain available. It was a great way to show people that my main focus was to offer products.” – Amy Guerrero

“‘Sweetheart’ has everything I was looking for in a name and .STORE was the perfect addition to it; creating a cohesive image of what my business is about.” – Chef Alexandra

Another perk? Available domain names are credibly affordable. In fact, right now, just $4.99 gets you an entire year of use. But if you’d like your site to stick around longer than that (and why wouldn’t you?), a five-year subscription is just $39.99, and a 10-year subscription, just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.

