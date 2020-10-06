Longtime Actress Sophia Loren Explains Why She Came Out Of Retirement For Upcoming Film

Longtime actress Sophia Loren opened up about why she decided to come out of retirement for an upcoming Netflix film.

The movie, called "The Life Ahead," was directed by the 86-year-old Italian actress' son, Edoardo Ponti, and that she said is why she came out of retirement after not doing any film work in more than a decade, per Closer Weekly.

"He knows me so well," Loren shared with the outlet. "He knows every inch of my face, my heart, my soul."

According to a description from IMDb, Loren plays Madame Rosa, “an aging Holocaust survivor” who “forges a bond with a young immigrant from Senegal.”

Ponti said of his famous mother’s role as Rosa, “She wants to put it all on the line to make a movie that is so deep, so challenging, both emotionally and physically.”

“The energy and passion with which she approaches every scene,” he added, “is marvel to watch.”

At one point in the interview, the “Two Women” star talked about dealing with life during the pandemic and said that her “approach to life is very simple.”

“Enjoy all the good news that my children tell me about their lives,” Sophia said. “The beauty of my grandchildren fills me with joy although they are far away in California.”

“The Life Ahead” is due out on the streaming site in November.