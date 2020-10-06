Will Texas Fire Tom Herman And Hire Urban Meyer?

Will Texas fire football coach Tom Herman in order to hire Urban Meyer?

This appears to be the chatter among fans, and Saturday Down South even published a piece with fans "clamoring" for the retired Ohio State legend.

Let me go ahead and answer this question for all of you right now. There is no chance in hell that Texas fires Tom Herman and hires Urban Meyer.

There is no chance at all Meyer will be wearing orange and white patrolling the sidelines for the Longhorns.

Now, that’s not to say that Tom Herman won’t get fired. He very easily could end up getting fired, and will absolutely get fired next season if the Longhorns are bad in 2021.

To say that Herman is on the hot seat would be the understatement of the week in college football. After that loss to TCU and no signs of improvement, all options are on the table.

However, there’s no chance Texas is going to hire Meyer. Meyer isn’t coming out of retirement to coach the Longhorns.

He might not come out of retirement for any job after winning three rings, but he damn sure isn’t coming out to coach Texas.

So, let me go ahead and squash this idea right now. There is no scenario where Urban Meyer is coaching Texas in 2021. It’s absolutely not going to happen.