‘The Batman’ With Robert Pattinson Gets Pushed To 2022

“The Batman” won’t be coming out for a long time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced late Monday night that the highly-anticipated movie with Robert Pattinson has been pushed until March 4, 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It was originally slated to come out October 1, 2021.

Another day goes by in the world of entertainment, and we get more bad news thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

We have to wait until March 2022 for “The Batman” to come out! What an absolute joke. Who even knows if I’ll still be kicking by March 2022.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

It’s impossible to overstate how badly coronavirus has screwed up everything in the world of entertainment. Outside of “Tenet,” I can’t think of a single major movie that has come out since March.

The new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has been pushed repeatedly, “Wonder Woman” has been bumped and we’re now not going to get “The Batman” until 2022.

It’s just bad news after bad news.

“The Batman” better be damn good once it finally comes out. I’m willing to wait, but only if the juice is worth the squeeze. Let’s hope it is. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them!