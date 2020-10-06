Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Quarantining For Five Days

Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump’s closest White House advisers, confirmed Tuesday evening he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” Miller said in a statement. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

Miller is the latest in a string of White House officials to test positive for COVID-19 over the past several days. Katie Miller, his wife, serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director and previously tested positive for coronavirus back in May. (RELATED: Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

More than 20 White House officials — including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, three of her top aides and counselor to the president Hope Hicks — have tested positive over the past five days.

The president, on the other hand, returned to the White House Monday evening after being treated for COVID-19 over the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Though isolated in the White House residence, he ordered both White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to pause all negotiations on a future coronavirus stimulus package until after the election.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.