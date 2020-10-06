Politics

Trump Orders Mnuchin, Meadows And GOP Leadership To Stop Negotiating Coronavirus Stimulus Until After The Election

US President Donald Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he is ordering his representatives to postpone the ongoing coronavirus stimulus negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the election.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump tweeted Tuesday following a phone call breaking down the latest stimulus situation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. “She is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump further “instructed” Republican negotiators to prioritize the confirmation process for the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, for the next several weeks. (RELATED: ‘Go To Sleep’ — Some White House Aides Worry Trump Will Address Nation Too Soon)

“Immediately after I win,” the president continued, “we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

Both Meadows and Mnuchin had expressed optimism over the past week about potentially reaching a stimulus compromise ahead of the election.