‘Twin Peaks’ Star Clark Middleton Dead At 63 From The West Nile Virus

Actor Clark Middleton died Sunday at 63 years old.

Middleton’s death was a result of the West Nile virus, according to Variety.

Hi. Elissa here, Clark’s wife. Thank you for your love and support for My Mister. I cannot count the number of times he said “Give the world your best and the best will come back to you,” quoting his father Mel. And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love — Clark Middleton (@SparkMiddleton) October 6, 2020

She also shared a link to the Clark Middleton Memorial Fund for fans to donate to.

“Clark was a passionate advocate for and a proud member of both the 25% of the US with a disability, and the 54M Americans with Arthritis,” she wrote on Twitter.

Middleton began his career as an actor in New York in 1983 in theaters. He later moved to television and starred in TV series such as “Twin Peaks” and “The Blacklist.” (RELATED: Actor Known For Spike Lee Films Dies After Being Shot In Atlanta)

“The Blacklist” writer Jon Bokenkamp called Middleton a “truly unique” and “gifted” actor.

“I’m heartbroken,” Bokenkamp said in a statement to Variety. “Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way. He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit … I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”