Wisconsin’s Football Team Shares Hype Photo On Instagram

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome hype photo for fans Monday night.

The Badgers posted a photo of running back Nakia Watson, and captioned it, “They tell us to slow our roll and we’re like naaaaaa(kia).” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at the photo below.

You know Wisconsin football is almost here when I’m on the internet getting juiced over Instagram photos. That’s a sign that nature is healing.

Nakia Watson is believed to be the man who will likely open as RB1 on the depth chart, and he’s been waiting his turn behind Jonathan Taylor.

Well, Taylor is gone, and there are a handful of rushers who will now be expected to step in and fill the void.

Seeing as how we’re the Wisconsin Badgers, I don’t expect any drop off in the running game. If there’s one thing I know we can do every single year, it’s run the damn ball.

Between Garrett Groshek, Jalen Berger and Watson, I 100% expect us to punch opposing defenses in the mouth, and then let Graham Mertz air it out over the top.

Can you feel all that excitement in the air? I sure can. We’re less than three weeks out, and I’m ready to roll!