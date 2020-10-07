Aaron Rodgers Says A Down Year For Him Is A Career Year For ‘Most Other Quarterbacks’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently dropped a great quote about his talents.

During a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers was talking about the perception of down years, and he dropped the mic.

“I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of time down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks,” the Super Bowl champion explained to McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I know I’m not the biggest fan of Aaron Rodgers, and that’s mostly because I’m a Lions guy and he’s the face of the Packers. It’s just the nature of the beast.

Having said that, the quote above from Rodgers is downright awesome. That’s the kind of attitude and energy I love.

Rodgers has been balling out through the first four weeks of the 2020 season, and he’s destroying defenses around the league.

The fact people are talking about down years or anything of that nature is insane. The dude is a freak of nature, and he’s one of the most naturally gifted QBs that we’ve ever seen.

It’s also refreshing to see Rodgers just being open and honest about how talented he is. The Packers star didn’t even attempt to hide his real thoughts, and there’s nothing better than when athletes just keep it real.

The Packers might be in for a huge year if this is the energy Rodgers is carrying with him. He seems hellbent on sending a message, and I’m here for it.