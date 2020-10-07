Alveda King: Joe Biden Has Put ‘Our People In Jail’ And Said ‘Our Young Men Were Predators’

Fox News contributor Alveda King said Wednesday that Joe Biden is no friend of black Americans, stating that the Democratic presidential nominee “has suppressed everybody … putting our people in jail.”

“One thing that Joe Biden does, he wants to say he is helping the black farmers. No, he is not. He has suppressed everybody … putting our people in jail, saying our young men were predators and all of that,” the niece of civil rights icon Martin Luther King told Fox Business Network’s “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

As the senior senator from Delaware, Biden was the author of the 1994 “three strikes” crime bill. The legislation increased the penal population while critics said it affected minorities disproportionately. (RELATED: Alveda King On Baltimore: Trump Is ‘Simply Saying Your Communities Need To Be Fixed)

King said the president has delivered for the black community. “Trump [is] taking us out of our emotions, taking us out of strife into sanity, into reasoning and thinking … President Trump is helping the black farmers, education, you name it … He sees us as Americans. He gives us that dignity,” King continued.

“He can see us, but he respects us. That’s why Trump — dignity.”

Fox News host Charles Payne claimed that the black community has prospered under the Trump presidency “I follow the data probably better than anyone: so yes, wages [went] through the roof compared to where they were. Three years, ending last year, black wealth increased by 34%, Hispanics by 65%, white wealth only 3%.” (RELATED: Alveda King Compares Alabama Democrat To Margaret Sanger)

Payne also said black home ownership continues to rise. “The numbers are amazing, and yet the Democrats do run on ‘How do you feel?’ If you pay attention, they always say, ‘How do you feel?’ because they avoid the facts.”