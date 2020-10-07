WalkAway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka Says He ‘Wants To Take This Country Back’

Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway campaign, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his Un-Silent Majority March in Washington, D.C., his advice on how the Republican Party can appeal to the LGBT community and more.

Straka hosted the “Unsilent Majority” march in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. Despite polls showing that President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Straka is staying positive.

“I’m feeling really good especially now that President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus but then seemed to make this incredibly-speedy and really triumphant recovery,” he said, “which has absolutely triggered the left. I mean — they are spiraling right now.” (RELATED: ‘I Call That A Cure’ — Trump Returns To West Wing, Touts Experimental Coronavirus Therapy He Received Over The Weekend)

He added, “I think that he gave a lot of people optimism and hope by doing that. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden is out there messaging ‘be afraid.'”

“The radical left exists because we have allowed them to thrive,” he said, “in our silence and our passivity over here on the right. If we want to take this country back, if we want to fight against radicalism that has infected our entertainment industry, our academia, our media, our social media — nearly every aspect of our culture — we have to be vocal.”

Straka also discussed the role of the LGBT community, more about the mission of the #WalkAway campaign and more.

WATCH:

