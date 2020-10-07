Chimere Dike Makes Absurd One-Handed Catch On A Pass From Graham Mertz

Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike made an absurd snag during a recent practice.

The Badgers tweeted a video Wednesday of new starting quarterback Graham Mertz slinging the rock, and Dike hauled in an absurd one-handed catch. Of all the practice footage that we’ve seen so far, this might be the best play yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch a video of the play below.

I honestly can’t wait for October 24 to get here. I’m going to be watching practice film like it’s the Zapruder Film.

I’m going to break down every single frame of the action like I’m in the CIA breaking down satellite photos.

It’s going to be like “13 Days” around the clock for me when it comes to Wisconsin football.

In this video, Mertz threw a gorgeous ball that only Dike can catch, and he hauls it in for a wild snag.

If this is the kind of energy Wisconsin is bringing into the 2020 campaign, then we’re going to be cooking out on the field.

Get here fast, October 24! Get here fast!