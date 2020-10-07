US

‘RAHHHHH!’: CNN Correspondent Has To Fend Off ‘Fricking Raccoons’ During Broadcast

CNN's Joe Johns fends off a raccoon Wednesday morning as he is about to begin taping New Day. (Screenshot/Twitter Donie O'Sullivan)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
CNN’s Joe Johns tried fending off a “fricking” raccoon seconds before his New Day live shot was to begin early Wednesday morning.

Just as the cameras are about to start rolling, Johns suddenly turns around and apparently notices a raccoon.

“GET” he yells, before picking up what appears to be a box and throwing it at the raccoon.

In a bold attempt to scare away the raccoon, Johns musters up a loud “RAAHHH” before turning to face the camera crew.

“Fricking raccoons man,” Johns said laughing, “God, again! This is the second time, Jesus.”

Johns tweeted Wednesday that it was the second time in two weeks that raccoons showed up.

“So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes.”

In another video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, Secret Service agents can be seen trying to “wrangle a raccoon.” (RELATED: ‘F**k Off’: 5 Parrots Removed From British Wildlife Park For Cursing)

This isn’t the first time White House raccoons have tried to steal the spotlight. CBS’ Paula Reid shared a tweet on Sept. 28 showing multiple raccoons attacking news crews on the North Lawn.

Reid said the raccoons “grabbed” the pant leg of a photographer and then a correspondent before running off.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah jokes the raccoons should be added to the White House press pool rotation.

Raccoons raise some concerns since they are potential rabies carriers, according to Human Rescue Alliance.