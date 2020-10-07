‘RAHHHHH!’: CNN Correspondent Has To Fend Off ‘Fricking Raccoons’ During Broadcast

CNN’s Joe Johns tried fending off a “fricking” raccoon seconds before his New Day live shot was to begin early Wednesday morning.

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020

Just as the cameras are about to start rolling, Johns suddenly turns around and apparently notices a raccoon.

“GET” he yells, before picking up what appears to be a box and throwing it at the raccoon.

In a bold attempt to scare away the raccoon, Johns musters up a loud “RAAHHH” before turning to face the camera crew.

“Fricking raccoons man,” Johns said laughing, “God, again! This is the second time, Jesus.”

Johns tweeted Wednesday that it was the second time in two weeks that raccoons showed up.

“So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes.”

So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes https://t.co/VXBPflFYGm — joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 7, 2020

In another video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, Secret Service agents can be seen trying to “wrangle a raccoon.” (RELATED: ‘F**k Off’: 5 Parrots Removed From British Wildlife Park For Cursing)

Good morning from the White House, where Secret Service is trying to wrangle a raccoon. pic.twitter.com/JKT60Q1NO5 — Elyse PG (@elysepg) October 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time White House raccoons have tried to steal the spotlight. CBS’ Paula Reid shared a tweet on Sept. 28 showing multiple raccoons attacking news crews on the North Lawn.

Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. ???? allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off. (WH ???????? ???? pictured here in more peaceful times.) pic.twitter.com/o5VbTUHxBR — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

Reid said the raccoons “grabbed” the pant leg of a photographer and then a correspondent before running off.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah jokes the raccoons should be added to the White House press pool rotation.

Starting a petition to add the WH raccoons to the pool rotation. CC: @PressSec https://t.co/TyBCHY0uWO — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) September 28, 2020

Raccoons raise some concerns since they are potential rabies carriers, according to Human Rescue Alliance.