Two ‘Undecided’ Voters At NBC’s Joe Biden Town Hall Previously Praised Him On MSNBC

A recent NBC town hall for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that supposedly contained an audience of only “undecided Florida voters” actually included two voters who told NBC’s sister channel MSNBC in August that they already planned on voting for Biden.

Moderator Lester Holt told viewers Oct. 5 that the town hall was Biden’s chance to answer “questions and make his case” with “dozens of undecided voters.”

Peter Gonzalez, an attorney, asked whether Biden’s administration would lean socialist, according to the Free Beacon. However, Gonzalez had just been featured in an MSNBC interview in August where he explained why he is voting for Biden.

“If we get four more years of Trump, good luck. And good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” a Cuban-American voter tells @ellisonbarber.https://t.co/nrrf4iNPMr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 23, 2020

“If we get four more years of Trump, good luck. And good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” Gonzalez said on MSNBC.

Another participant in the town hall, Ismael Llano also had previously expressed support for Biden in an interview with MSNBC.

“Something that Joe Biden said during his speech that resonated with me was what defines America is a possibility,” Llano told MSNBC in August, according to The Hill.

The Free Beacon also reported that a September town hall hosted by ABC News with President Donald Trump used longtime critics of the president.

Ellesia Blaque, a Kutztown University professor, was identified as “uncommitted” despite having praised vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the Democratic primary and reportedly called Trump a “f**king moron” and “pig” in tweets from 2019, per the same article.

Another alleged uncommitted voter, Philadelphia pastor Carl Day, tweeted he would never support Trump back in August and referred to Trump as a “villain” in tweets from past years, per the report. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish My Question Sir’: Woman Cuts Off Trump At ABC News Town Hall)

In 2019, then-Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was speaking at a CNN LGBT town hall event when one of the guests, Morgan Cox, asked Warren about marriage, according to the Free Beacon.

While CNN’s Chris Cuomo introduced Cox as “the chair of the Human Rights Campaign board of directors” who was also part of a “real estate investment firm in Dallas, Texas,” Cuomo failed to note that Cox’s full name is Morgan W. Cox III, according to his Twitter profile. Cox is also a partner at the Marquis Group, according to his reported LinkedIn, per the Free Beacon.

The Marquis Group is based in Plano, Texas, and FEC filings show a Morgan Cox III from Plano who listed the Marquis Group as his employer donated $2,700 to Warren’s Senate primary campaign in 2017, as well as two donations totaling $2,700 to her general election campaign the following year. Cox also donated $2,700 to the Elizabeth Warren Action Fund PAC.