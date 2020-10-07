Wednesday Is The 104-Year Anniversary Of Georgia Tech Beating Cumberland 222-0

Wednesday marks the 104-year anniversary of Georgia Tech pulling off the most lopsided win in the history of college football.

On October 7, 1916, Georgia Tech took the field against Cumberland for a game that would be remembered forever after GT won 222-0. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why was the game so out of control? Well, Cumberland didn’t exactly send a football team. As pointed out by USA Today, they sent a bunch of frat boys, who were routed on a grand total of 29 offensive plays from Tech.

104 years ago today, Georgia Tech beat Cumberland in the most lopsided game in CFB history ???? Final score: 222-0 pic.twitter.com/dCH0DgdxB9 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 7, 2020

In case you were ever wondering what average college guys playing against a real team would look like, you now know.

Trust me, it wouldn’t be any different today. If a bunch of frat boys from Iowa traveled to Alabama to play the Crimson Tide, it’d be the exact same result.

The fact Cumberland actually stuck around to play the whole game is mind-boggling to me. I would have been on the bus back home as soon as Georgia Tech hit the 50-0 mark.

If you think I’m going to get crushed 222-0 just to say I played in a major college football game, then you clearly don’t know anything about me.

On this date in 1916, @GeorgiaTechFB defeated Cumberland: 2️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ ➖ 0️⃣ Seriously ???? pic.twitter.com/3c1PFCUGkW — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 7, 2020

Props to GT for giving us an all-time great memory 104 years ago. We’ll never see anything like it again, and that’s a guarantee.