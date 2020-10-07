Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Released From Jail On $1 Million Bond

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was released from prison after posting $1 million bond, Fox 9 reported Wednesday.

Chauvin was reportedly jailed in segregation at the maximum-security Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, prison. He was awaiting a March 8 trial regarding the death of George Floyd and is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to Fox 9.

State records show Chauvin posted a non-cash $1 million bond Wednesday signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota. He had been incarcerated at the prison since May 31, nearly a week after Floyd died when Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Chauvin was initially booked at the Ramsey County Jail before being transferred to Hennepin County Jail and then later to the prison. This is “not uncommon” for high-profile subjects, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell told Fox 9 in May.

The three other officers who were at the scene — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, according to the AP. The ex-rookie officers are held on $750,000 bails at the Hennepin County Jail, the AP reported.

Defense teams for all four of the former officers have reportedly filed motions to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to the potential for a tainted jury pool. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill previously warned attorneys and public officials that if they don’t stop making public statements about the George Floyd case, it’s likely he will move the trial out of the county. Pretrial publicity is often the reason for venue change if the publicity makes it difficult to find an impartial jury. (RELATED: Judge Threatens To Move George Floyd Case Out Of County If Officials And Attorneys Keep Making Statements)

The court has not issued any decisions to change the venue after a judge heard oral arguments Sept. 11.