DOJ Announces ISIS Terrorists To Face Criminal Charges In American Federal Court

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that two ISIS terrorists, Alexanda Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, are being transported to FBI custody on the federal charge of taking hostage and killing four American citizens, according to a DOJ press release.

Kotey and Elsheikh, who are being charged with the murder of American nationals Jim Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller, are expected to arrive in the United States on Wednesday and appear in a federal court in Virginia the same afternoon, according to the press release. (RELATED: ISIS Terrorists Who Allegedly Kidnapped American Journalists Returning To US: Report)

“These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS. Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice for them, their families, and for all Americans,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Our message to other terrorists around the world is this — if you harm Americans, you will face American arms on the battlefield or American law in our courtrooms. Either way, you will be pursued to the ends of the earth until justice is done.”

Kotey and Elsheikh, British nationals, according to the indictment document, were radicalized in London and from 2012 to 2015 “engaged in a prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against the hostages” while fighting for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

They were captured in 2018 by the Syrian Democratic Forces and taken into U.S. custody last year, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. They face a maximum penalty of life in prison.