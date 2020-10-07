Kamala Harris Dodges Addressing Whether China Is An Ally Or Adversary

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris dodged addressing whether China is an ally or an adversary during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debates.

Moderator Susan Page asked Harris how she would describe the United State’s “fundamental relationship with China,” asking Harris whether China is a competitor, adversary, or enemy. Harris dodged addressing this question and instead focused on President Donald Trump’s actions.

“Susan, the Trump Administration’s perspective and approach to China has resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs, and America’s standing,” Harris said. “There is a weird obsession that President Trump has had with getting rid of whatever accomplishment was achieved by President Obama and Vice President Biden.”

“For example, they created within the White House an office that basically was responsible for monitoring pandemics. They got rid of it,” Harris said, though Pence said this was incorrect.

“There was a team of disease experts that President Obama and Vice President Biden dispatched to China to monitor what is now predictable and what might happen. They pulled them out. We now are looking at 210,000 Americans who have lost their lives,” Harris said.

Harris said that the United States economy has lost large numbers of jobs as a result of the trade war with China, calling it a “failed war.”(RELATED: Kamala Harris Avoids Outlining Biden, Harris COVID Strategy)

“Pew, a reputable research firm, has done an analysis that shows that leaders of all of our formally allied countries have now decided that they hold in greater esteem and respect Xi Jinping, the head of the Chinese Communist Party, than they do Donald Trump, the president of the United States, the commander in chief of the United States.”

“This is where we are today, because of a failure of leadership by this administration,” she concluded.

