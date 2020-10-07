Could The Vice Presidential Debate Be A Warm-Up For Harris In 2024?

As Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris prepare to take their socially distant places on a Salt Lake City debate stage Wednesday evening, one major question looms — if Biden wins the presidency, is this the first stop on the Harris 2024 campaign tour?
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not confirmed whether he will pursue a second term should he win the election in November, and he said on the campaign trail in March that he is a bridge rather than the future of the country. This could leave the door open for Harris in 2024 if not before.
A Rasmussen poll, conducted prior to Biden’s formal nomination Aug. 18, found 59% of respondents are unsure whether Biden will finish a full term. The Aug. 10 poll also indicated 49% of Democratic voters think Biden’s VP pick will finish the term, compared to 73% of Republican voters surveyed.
Strategists suggest Mike Pence could prove to be a formidable foe for Harris on the debate stage.
Wednesday’s debate topics, which have not been released moderator Susan Page, could include a slew of hot button issues ranging from COVID-19 deaths to police reform to the supreme court. On the potential docket, too, is Harris’ record as California’s attorney general. (RELATED: The Vice Presidential Debate May Be More Important Than The 1st Presidential Debate)
Harris’ record as attorney general shows that she was hesitant to get involved in police shootings, the New York Times reported. She was targeted as a callous prosecutor during her own campaign when Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard accused Harris of putting “over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”
Harris has advocated for police reform since the death of George Floyd and introduced the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act on June 8.
Harris has lodged complaints about Trump’s competence to handle a global pandemic and criticized a potential Trump-backed Coronavirus vaccine. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash in prerecorded aired Sept. 5 whether she would get an approved vaccine prior to the presidential election, Harris notably said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine touted by the president.
