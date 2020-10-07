Kate Middleton Wows In Beautiful Blue Dress At Buckingham Palace Event

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a beautiful dress for a Buckingham Palace event.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, powder blue number that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William in welcoming Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelensky to the palace.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a matching blue belt and taupe high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace,” a message on Instagram from Kensington Palace read about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit.

Middleton‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a pretty white and red floral dress during several outings in London.

