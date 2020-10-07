LeBron James Will Replace Serena Williams On Wheaties Box

LeBron James will be the new face on the cover of the Wheaties box, replacing the previous representative, Serena Williams.

“Champion is not who you are,” a tweet Wednesday from the company about selecting the NBA superstar for the “Breakfast of Champions” box read.

“It’s what you do,” it added. “We’re proud to announce that @kingjames, along with the students and community from @ipromiseschool, is our next Wheaties Champion.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do. We’re proud to announce that @kingjames, along with the students and community from @ipromiseschool, is our next Wheaties Champion. ORDER NOW: https://t.co/e3rbHdaXmq #ChampionOfChange pic.twitter.com/RPkTxIhoif — Wheaties (@wheaties) October 7, 2020

“Growing up where we come from, to see my I Promise kids and families from Akron, Ohio, represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything,” James shared in a statement to The Akron Beacon Journal. (RELATED: LeBron James Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Generational’ Athlete)

“Just a kid from Akron” Welcoming @KingJames to the Wheaties family along with support from the students and community from @IPromoiseSchool. #ChampionOfChange @NBA pic.twitter.com/TS4aCGbxvf — Wheaties (@wheaties) October 7, 2020

According to the report:

Aside from an image of one of LeBron’s signature dunks, there also are pictures of staff and Akron kids who attend I Promise School, where academically at-risk kids attend classes and are mentored toward not only a high school diploma but a free college education.

The Los Angeles Lakers player‘s mom, Gloria James, was on hand at a breakfast unveiling of the Wheaties box featuring her son and talked about what it meant to her. She shared that as single mom money was tight and they would eat the cereal sometimes for dinner.

“This is something I never dreamed of,” Gloria explained, while sharing how James would sometimes see the athletes on the box, but never thought he would be the one on the iconic orange box.