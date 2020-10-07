Lindsey Graham Senate Race Moves To Toss-Up

The Cook Political Report changed its prediction for Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Senate race, moving it from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up.”

The race has continued to tighten between Graham and his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison, who is neck and neck with Graham in the polls as of Wednesday when Cook changed their prediction of the race. In April, Cook moved the race from “solid Republican” to “lean Republican.”

Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Chairman, is in the middle of a Supreme Court nominee confirmation for President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“This race wasn’t supposed to be close. But y’all believed in our vision of a South Carolina that works for ALL of us, no matter what neighborhood we live in or what we look like,” Harrison said of the news in a Wednesday tweet.

“Today, @CookPolitical ranked this race as a TOSS UP. It’s anybody’s race to win. Let’s win it,” he continued.

In September, Harrison says he raised $1 million dollars after a poll was released showing the two were tied in the Senate race. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham’s Opponent Says He Raised $1M In One Day After Poll Showed A Tied Race)

A Quinnipiac University poll released September 16 found Graham and Harrison were tied at 48 percent support among likely South Carolina voters. According to The Hill, Graham had raised more money than Harrison has of July, by around $5 million.