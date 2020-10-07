Mike Pence May Expose Kamala Harris On Criminal Justice Reform, Says Lt. Col. Allen West

Lt. Col. Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and a former Florida congressman, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ criminal justice record, the civil unrest throughout the county and more.

The first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Harris is being held Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. West discussed how Harris‘ criminal justice reform will play in tonight’s debate and her chances in November.

“I think it would be an incredible anchor about her and you saw when Representative Gabbard took her on in that Democratic primary debate,” West said, “and the vice president is going to do the exact same thing.” (RELATED: Could The Vice Presidential Debate Be A Warm-Up For Harris In 2024?)

“What he can bring up and articulate not just Kamala Harris’ record with her criminal justice exploits but also that of Vice President Joe Biden and what he did with the 1994 Crime Bill,” West added.

West also discussed the civil unrest throughout the last few months, President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

‘Pretty Violent Here’: Trucking Company Owner On Defund The Police Movement