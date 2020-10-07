New Jersey Mail Carrier Arrested For Throwing Election Ballots Away

A New Jersey postal worker was arrested Wednesday for discarding multiple pieces of mail, including election ballots, CBS reported.

Over 1,800 pieces of mail were retrieved from dumpsters, 99 of which were ballots, according to CBS. Federal prosecutors said 26-year-old Nicholas Beauchene was scheduled to deliver mail in parts of Orange and West Orange, New Jersey, according to CBS.

Nearly 300 campaign flyers promoting candidates for the West Orange Council and the township’s school board were also recovered from local dumpsters, CBS reported.

Beauchene faces up to five years in prison in addition to a fine of $250,000, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

News of the incident comes amid ongoing concerns regarding mail-in ballots and voter registration forms in several states. President Trump tweeted his concern for states like North Carolina Tuesday saying, “11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms.”

11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received “faulty” Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Additionally, over 1600 uncounted ballots for the New Jersey’s primary were found just last month in a “mislabeled” bin. (RELATED: More Than 1,600 Uncounted Ballots From New Jersey Primary Found In Bin)

