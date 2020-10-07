Superstar Singer Meghan Trainor Shares Life-Changing News

Superstar Meghan Trainor got everyone’s attention when she shared on Instagram that she and husband Daryl Sabara were expecting their first child together.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" the 26-year-old pop singer captioned her post on social media on Wednesday, along with a photo of her baby's sonogram. The post was noted by E! News.

"@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year," she added. "WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Sabara also shared the happy news on his social media account with the same baby photo and captioned his post, “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

It comes almost two years after the “Dear Future Husband” star and the “Spy Kids” alum tied the knot in December 2018 at an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

“Being a newlywed is amazing,” Trainor later shared with the outlet. “I love it.”

“What’s really cool is having someone you love actually be a fan of your writing and I never had that before him,” she added. “So like I’ll write a song and he’ll watch me or he’ll help me out or we’ll get in the car after and he plays it and he’s like, ‘You’re the greatest songwriter ever,’ and that just feels amazing.”

Congratulations!