Mike Leach Plays An Air Raid Siren During A Press Conference

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was on a different level during a recent press conference.

The SEC Network tweeted a video Tuesday of Leach playing an air raid siren during a press conference, and it’s not really clear why he was doing it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he was very clearly enjoying himself. Watch the hilarious video below.

No context Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/pQQusXFNSd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 6, 2020

I have no idea what the hell is going on here, but I love it. I told everyone who would listen that Mike Leach would be content gold in the SEC.

Well, two games into his first year at Mississippi State, and I have been proven 100% correct. The man just knows how to move the needle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

Could you ever imagine Nick Saban pulling out his phone and playing an air raid siren during a press conference? There’s no chance in hell that would ever happen.

Yet, Leach doesn’t even hesitate to do it, and goes on some small rant about how he wants his grandchild to play the siren for his parents.

You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Sep 26, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

Never change, Leach! Never change!