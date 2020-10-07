Pence Highlights Harris’ Attacks On Kavanaugh, Democratic Attacks On Amy Coney Barrett

Vice President Mike Pence highlighted Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’s attacks on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Democratic attacks on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s faith during the Wednesday night debates.

Pence praised President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, calling her a “brilliant woman” and saying she will “bring a lifetime of experience and a sizable American family to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

He also highlighted Harris’s conduct towards Kavanaugh during the September 2018 Kavanaugh hearings. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Nefarious’ — Ben Sasse Criticizes Story On Amy Coney Barrett’s Law School Housing)

“And our hope is in the hearing next week, unlike Justice Kavanaugh received with treatment from you and others, we hope she gets a fair hearing, and we particularly hope that we do not see the kind of attacks on her Christian faith that we saw before,” the vice president said.

Pence cited Democratic suggestions that Barrett’s faith made her unfit to serve as a federal judge during Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearings. (RELATED: ‘Kavanaugh Sleaze Machine Is Back’ — Conservatives Slam WaPo Story Calling Amy Coney Barrett A Handmaid)

“The Democratic Chairman of the Judiciary Committee before, when Judge Barrett was being confirmed for the court of appeals, expressed concern that the dogma of her faith lived loudly in her,” Pence said. “Durbin of Illinois said it was a concern.”

Pence also referred to when the California senator suggested that those who subscribe to mainstream Catholic doctrine may be unfit for office when she evaluated Brian Buescher for a Nebraska district judge seat in 2018. Harris highlighted Buescher’s association with the Catholic charity organization The Knights of Columbus, and noted that the organization opposes abortion, the National Review reported.

