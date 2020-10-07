Pence, Harris Both Deflect When Asked About How They’d Replace Their Historically Old Bosses If Necessary

Both Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris deflected when asked if they had discussed the ages of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the vice presidential debate Tuesday night.

“One of you will be the vice president to the oldest president the United States has ever had,” Moderator Susan Page said. “Donald Trump will be 74 years old on inauguration day, and Joe Biden will be 78. That has already raised concerns among some voters.”

Page directed her question to Pence first, referencing Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis asking if he has “had a conversation or reached an agreement” with the president regarding “presidential disability.” (RELATED: The VP Debate Could Be More Important Than The First Presidential Debate)

“And if not, do you think you should?” Page asked.

“Thank you, but I would like to go back [to the topic of a coronavirus vaccine],” Pence said, speaking about the nation’s comprehensive effort to develop an effective vaccine and accusing Harris of undermining Americans’ confidence in it. (RELATED: Could The VP Debate Be A Warm Up For Harris In 2024?)

Pence continued to talk about a vaccine and brought up the Swine Flu pandemic in 2009 and criticized the Obama administration’s response.

When Page asked the same question to Harris, she deflected as well.

“[Biden] asking me to serve with him on this ticket was probably one of the most memorable days of my life. I thought about my mother, who came to the United States at the age of 19, gave birth to me at the age of 25 in Oakland, California, and the thought that I’d be sitting here right now I know would make her proud,” Harris responded.

Harris then spoke about her own career and issues that she addressed as a prosecutor and senator.

“Joe has asked me to serve with him because he knows we share a purpose which is about lifting up the American people,” she concluded.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.