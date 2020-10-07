North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance Declares For The NFL Draft

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is officially headed to the NFL.

Lance announced Tuesday night that he was forgoing any remaining eligibility in order to take his shot at the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his announcement below.

Once a Bison, Always a Bison. pic.twitter.com/UI2Y2rd4Xn — Trey Lance (@treylance09) October 6, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Trey Lance is a major prospect. He’s probably the most hyped FCS player in the history of college football.

The hype surrounding him puts Carson Wentz’s hype coming out of NDSU to shame. It’s not even close. There are people who think Lance might actually push Lawrence as the first overall pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance) on Oct 6, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

I don’t buy that at all, but I do think Lance is going to be a damn good quarterback in the NFL. He can make some incredibly impressive throws, is big, mobile and he’s a proven winner.

You want a guy like Lance in the locker room. That much is for sure. Overall, I’d say he’s the third best QB prospect behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance) on Oct 3, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

We’ll see where he goes in the draft, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not in the top-10.